This epic Visayan road trip will make you wish you owned a Mini

For the first time in what seems like ages, it finally feels like it’s safe to embark on a road trip. Chances are many of you guys, having been cooped up inside your homes for so long, are already gearing up for something extra special for your next outing.

Whatever your plans are, just remember what road trips are genuinely about: A fun drive and good company. Oh, and good food as well, hopefully.

These guys from Visayas have the right idea. A group of 32 Mini owners recently got together and went on an epic road trip that took from Bacolod City to Negros Island. The drive included a short journey via roro and was capped off by an awesome parade of Minis comprised of 26 vehicles.

This is the second time Mini has organized such an event in 2022, the first being a scenic drive across the 8.5km Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway.

Frankly, based on these images, being a Mini owner looks like a hell of a lot of fun. Do you have any epic drives of your own planned for what’s left of 2022? Let us know in the comments.

More images of the Mini Getaway Adventure

