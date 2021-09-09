How Paul Walker wrecked a Nissan R34 Skyline GT-R on the set of ‘2 Fast 2 Furious’

Paul Walker, God rest his soul, was easily one of the most legitimate car guys in all of Hollywood. He wasn’t just playing a car guy in the Fast and Furious films—he was actually pretty skilled behind the wheel off the set, too.

According to Craig Lieberman, technical advisor for the earlier Fast and Furious films, Walker was among the more experienced drivers from the original cast. He wasn’t perfect, though. In fact, in a sequence with him behind the wheel instead of a stunt driver, he actually wrecked one of the most important cars in the second film.

“Paul was like, ‘Come on, man. Let me do a couple of stunts,’” Lieberman recalled in a recent video on the VinWiki YouTube channel.

“So they let him do some of the driving sequences when he’s being chased by the police with the ESD—that electrostatic discharge dart. Overcooked a corner, jumped a curve, hit a parking meter. There’s actually an outtake floating around on the internet.”

The damage the vehicle sustained was pretty extensive. According to Lieberman, the R34 Skyline ended up with a busted oil pan, a crushed radiator, and ruined bodykit. He added that production actually included the footage of the accident in the film, too.

“They left it in. When that happened, that wasn’t a stunt driver. It was a stunt car, but it wasn’t a stunt driver. And it wasn’t the first time he crashed cars with rare parts.”

Yikes. Well, if the footage made it into the movie, we guess it wasn’t all bad, right?

