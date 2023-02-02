This flashy classic Ford Bronco comes with Bluetooth connectivity

A Florida-based car builder has taken a 1973 Ford Bronco and made it a different kind of fabulous. Velocity Modern Classics, who specializes in hand-restoring original Broncos, has revealed its latest creation.

The standout feature outside of a Ford Coyote V8 is of course that excellent shade of ‘Velocity Pink,’ though a 5.0-liter eight-pot deserves special mention, too. There’s a very healthy 454hp and 569Nm of torque from that powerplant, along with a bespoke intake and exhaust, giving it a 0-60mph (97kph) time of just five seconds.

It’s matched to an automatic gearbox, new front and rear axles, Bilstein shocks, and Wilwood discs all round. All of this modified goodness is wrapped up inside a bespoke frame and restored body with new arches, steel wheels, a four-point roll-cage, new seals, and LED headlights. We’re told that each Bronco is hand-restored by the team on “a full-scale production line.” As such, each car takes three and a half months to finish.

And what a finish. The cabin gets the ‘Ranger Edition’ trim with high-back front seats and rear fold-and-tumble seats, both immaculately crafted in neutral upholstery and pink stitching. The driving gauges and head unit have been digitized, so drivers have Bluetooth connectivity for playing media through the Kicker audio system.

There’s even air-con and a suite of upgrades for those tickled pink by this custom build.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.