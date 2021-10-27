Rafael Nadal driving the Kia EV6 will now be a common sight

Kia is ushering in a new era with the arrival of its first dedicated electric vehicle, the EV6. To promote the use of this new eco-friendly mobility solution, long-standing brand ambassador and legendary tennis player Rafael Nadal has committed to the active use of Kia’s new EV.

Nadal, who officially signed an extension of his partnership with Kia last year, said that he will be personally using the electric crossover in his hometown of Mallorca and at major tournaments such as the 2022 Australian Open.

In addition, the Spaniard said during the European launch of the EV6 that he will be looking into converting the vehicles used by the Rafa Nadal Academy and the Rafa Nadal Foundation to EVs by 2022.

“My job naturally requires a lot of travel, and my lifestyle is not fully sustainable. But I’m determined to make the necessary changes where I can, starting with my personal use of the EV6 crossover in Mallorca and beyond,” said Nadal at the event. “I feel lucky to have the support of Kia and the new EV6 that will help drive my commitment. I would like to encourage others to join me in driving these kind of vehicles wherever possible.”

“We at Kia strongly believe in our ethos that movement inspires ideas. The EV6 is the model that embodies this new brand ethos of ours, and we feel privileged to have Rafa on our team as our global brand ambassador for the past 15 years,” said Artur Martins, senior vice president and head of Kia’s Global Brand and Customer Experience Division. “He is not only one of the greatest athletes in history but an icon of inspiration who constantly strives to make a positive impact in the world through his diverse social contribution activities.”

If you want to read up on the Kia EV6, you can check out more details here.

