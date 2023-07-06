Is this solar-powered kick scooter the ultimate mobility solution?

Ladies and gentlemen, Chinese company Jiangsu SnailZhixing Technology has solved mobility: meet the Solar Scooter. As the name directly suggests, it’s a solar-powered two-wheeler.

It looks as quirky as the entire idea itself—it basically looks like an electric kick scooter with a massive solar panel up front. This panel help charges the 468Wh battery which allows the scooter to reach speeds of up to 25kph and enables a maximum range of 35km on a single charge.

Speaking of charge, the scooter takes anywhere between seven to 14 hours to charge using the solar panel. It can also be spec’d with a charging port.

PHOTO BY Jiangsu SnailZhixing Technology

This scooter’s pretty compact, too. Apart from the fact that its handlebars are also foldable, it only weighs roughly 45km. It’s equipped with a digital panel that displays basic information like the current speed, battery condition, and trip meter.

The Solar Scooter also gets front and rear brakes, signal lamps, a headlight and a brake light, and cruise control as standard. This two-wheeler’s also rain- and splash-proof, in case some of you were wondering. A seat can also be added to the package for extra comfort.

PHOTO BY Jiangsu SnailZhixing Technology

Frankly, we’re not sure what real-world usage would look like. Will it actually charge while you’re using it? Are those 35 kilometers enough? All that being said, we would love to try out one of these here in the Philippines. If the price is right, this just might work.

PHOTO BY Jiangsu SnailZhixing Technology

