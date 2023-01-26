Got a Toyota Lite Ace pickup? Why not turn it into a camper?

Ever since the Toyota Lite Ace was launched here, we’ve been wondering what mods one can do with the little hauler. Sure, it’s a utility vehicle, but we also think it has so much potential in the aftermarket scene. For example, Atoy Customs converted the van version into a passenger vehicle, and who knows what other things Atoy Llave has in store for it.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

The 2023 Mitsubishi Xpander Cross will set you back P1.328-M in PH

Specs, prices, features: Everything you need to know about the new Mitsubishi Xpander Cross

Meanwhile, in Japan, the Lite Ace is one of the more popular options for mobile home conversions. Case in point, check out these models from Precious Most RV. And before you ask, yes, that’s the name of the company that made these mini RVs.

PHOTO BY Precious Most RV

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Based on the pickup version of the Lite Ace, Most Precious RV have come up with the Truck On Hawk and the Expedition Hawk. The former is an interesting take on building mini RVs, while the latter probably has one of the nicest interiors we’ve seen in a small camper.

PHOTO BY Precious Most RV

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

The Truck On Hawk is unique in a way because the entire camper is simply mounted on the standard bed. That means it’s also removable, allowing the owner to detach the camper and use the Lite Ace’s bed when not in use. And because it’s detachable, the camper can also serve as temporary, off-site sleeping quarters. Talk about dual purpose.

PHOTO BY Precious Most RV

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The inside of the camper doesn’t look too shabby, either. If you’re a fan of white and brown interiors, they you’ll love the Truck On Hawk’s accommodations. There’s also room for three, a dining table, wooden cabinets, a fridge, and a kitchen sink. It’s no five-star hotel, but it makes for a cozy home away from home.

PHOTO BY Precious Most RV

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Moving to the Expedition Hawk, the entire camper does away with the bed, meaning the camper is permanently attached to the vehicle. While you lose the pickup bit, you get a much larger area compared to the Truck On Hawk. For starters, there’s room for a separate dining area in the Expedition Hawk, and there are four beds available instead of just three.

PHOTO BY Precious Most RV

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The Expedition features a similar interior motif as the Truck on Hawk. It’s all about white on light brown from the walls to the cushions. #TeamKahoy folks will also approve of the wooden cabinets and interior accents. And because of the bigger size, the Expedition Hawk can be fitted with options such as air conditioning, a solar panel, a 1.5kw inverter, and even a television.

PHOTO BY Precious Most RV

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Of course, there’s a hefty price to pay for these campers. The Truck On Hawk starts at 2,980,653 Japanese yen (P1.25 million), while the Expedition Hawk 6,284,848 yen (P2.65 million), and that doesn’t include the price of the Lite Ace. Still, it’s great seeing Lite Aces being modified, and we sure hope we see more local builders do the same.