Would you choose the Toyota Sienta over the Avanza MPV?

The Toyota Avanza is easily one of the top dogs in the local MPV segment. Its badge, together with its ability to seat up to seven people and its stylish design, basically assure it consideration for any prospective car buyer looking for a new family ride.

That said, there’s an equally sized alternative over in Thailand that we actually find more appealing thanks to one distinct advantage: The Toyota Sienta.

PHOTO BY Toyota

We know the Avanza is beloved around these parts—but hear us out. The Sienta’s upper hand? Two words: Sliding doors.

Yes, the Sienta comes equipped with a pair of sliding doors. It’s a feature that is usually only reserved for larger vans, but one that should pay off dividends in any environment that suffers from claustrophobic parking spaces and tight city streets. Environments that are sort of like ours here in the Philippines.

PHOTO BY Toyota

We also think the Sienta has a more popping design thanks to loud exterior color choices and a busy face that features soft lines and quirky headlights. We acknowledge, though, that the playful appearance might not suit everyone’s tastes.

The interior comes with the usual simple and stealthy Toyota treatment, and it still boasts seven seats. Cargo space in the rear is practically non-existent unless you fold the third row down to make some room.

PHOTO BY Toyota

Powering the Thai-spec Toyota Sienta is a 1.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine capable of 108hp and up to 140Nm of torque, with shifting duties handled by a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

Quirkier looks and sliding doors? We can imagine some people would choose this thing over the Toyota Avanza. Are you one of them?

More photos of the Toyota Seinta 2023

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

