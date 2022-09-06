10 Cars we want to see at the 2022 Philippine International Motor Show next week

It’s hard to believe it’s been almost four years since the last time the Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS) rolled into town, but surprisingly, this is the case. Thanks a lot, COVID-19.

That said, PIMS 2022 has a lot riding on it. There’s the hype surrounding the upcoming launches, of course—but more than that, this is a chance for the local auto industry to show we’re truly on the path to recovery.

What better way to show the market is on the right track than by showcasing the best the industry has to offer, right? Below are a few cars we hope to check out at PIMS 2022. Some of these showcases have already been confirmed for next week, while others are just part of our PIMS wishlist. Let us know your picks in the comments.

1) All-new Honda CR-V

PHOTO BY Honda

So far, Honda Cars Philippines (HCPI) has confirmed that PIMS 2022 will see the launch of the 2023 HR-V RS Turbo. Well, that and a mystery display that has yet to be named. We have a few theories as to what this could be, and the next-generation CR-V is one of them.

2) All-new Honda BR-V

PHOTO BY Honda

If HCPI’s mystery reveal doesn’t end up being the all-new Honda CR-V, we’d be perfectly happy if it turns out to be the next-generation BR-V. The seven-seat subcompact SUV has already been launched in Thailand, so the Philippine market shouldn’t have to wait much longer for a local release.

3) Nissan Z

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

Nissan’s next-generation sports car has been out in the open for quite a while already, but we’ve yet to be given an opportunity to see this thing in the metal. We’re crossing our fingers that PIMS 2022 will change that.

4) Hyundai Stargazer

PHOTO BY Hyundai

Hyundai Motor Philippines (HMPH) isn’t sitting on its hands upon relaunching the South Korean car brand in the local market. The Staria, Tucson and Creta are a great start, and the company is looking to keep its momentum going with its entry into the seven-seat subcompact MPV segment, the Stargazer.

5) Hyundai Ioniq 5

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

We’ve heard great things about Hyundai’s electric hatchback since its release on the global stage last year, and are excited to see up close whether or not it lives up to the hype. This display should definitely be on everyone’s PIMS 2022 checklist come next week.

6) Kia EV6

PHOTO BY Kia

Speaking of South Korean EVs, Kia has its own electric showcase planned for PIMS 2022. Like the Ioniq 5, reception of the EV6 has been largely positive. In fact, the model is actually the reigning European Car of the Year. Let’s see what the hype is about.

7) Suzuki Grand Vitara

PHOTO BY Nexa

Raise your hand if you were sad to see the Suzuki Vitara get axed in the Philippine market. Suzuki Philippines won’t be without a stake in the local crossover scene for long, though, if the brand ever decides to bring in the Grand Vitara. PIMS 2022 would be a great way to gauge public interest in the model.

8) Mazda CX-60

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

A local launch would be ideal, but frankly, we’d be perfectly happy to be even given a chance to check this thing out in the metal at PIMS 2022. This is, after all, the most powerful road car to ever come out from the Japanese carmaker.

9) All-new Toyota Vios

PHOTO BY Toyota

And now for the big guns. If Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) has an opportunity to showcase the next-generation Vios at PIMS 2022, pouncing on the chance should be a no-brainer. With an overhauled design and revamped interior, this would likely be the star of the show this year.

10) Toyota bZ4X

PHOTO BY Toyota

TMP has already confirmed that the bZ4X electric crossover is scheduled to hit the Philippine market next year—so what better way to drum up the EVs arrival than by giving local buyers a taste of what the vehicle has to offer at PIMS 2022. Think it’ll happen?

