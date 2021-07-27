Even BMW is building electric kick scooters now, too

If you live in a city, there’s a fairly good chance you’ve tripped over a strewn electric kick scooter in the past few weeks/months. Literally everywhere, aren’t they?

Well, never one to miss a niche-filling opportunity, BMW has now decided it should have a crack at this ‘urban mobility’ lark. Check out the two concepts above that its Group Research department has just unveiled.

The first is called the CLEVER COMMUTE (yep, all in caps) and essentially it’s a standard e-scooter with a range of over 19km and a removable battery that can be charged at home. However, BMW says it can fold small enough to fit into the boot of a Mini Hatch, and it has a ‘public transport mode’ that shortens its wheelbase so you can fit onto an escalator without incurring a raft of tuts from those behind.

The second concept is the DYNAMIC CARGO (louder for those at the back, please, BMW). Again, it’s very similar to a standard electrically-assisted tricycle, although here the rear two wheels are connected to the front via a pivot axle that allows the rider to lean whilst that storage section stays flat. BMW reckons you can also put kids on the back, and there would be a ‘modular system of weather protection’ so you can use it all year round.

BMW is apparently in discussions with potential licensees for both the CLEVER COMMUTE and the DYNAMIC CARGO, so these might actually be coming to a city near you soon. THOUGHTS, Internet?

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

