McLaren’s HySpeed luxury sneakers will set you back over P25,000 a pair

Countless car guys dream of owning a McLaren. Now, the supercar manufacturer is giving all of us a chance to live the fantasy. Good luck hitting highway speeds in these, though.

What you’re looking at is McLaren’s new collaboration with high-performance footwear company APL. They’re called the HySpeed, and while these luxury sneakers aren’t going to be pulling anyone’s insides out on a track, they do look really damn good.

Pairs are inspired by McLaren’s supercars, and the sneakers are available in a variety of colorways. They’re also supposedly designed to increase vertical leap, and their build features a lightweight carbon-fiber plate and a microfiber heel. The outsole, meanwhile, features design cues drawn from McLaren’s offerings, including a tread pattern based on actual performance tires.

PHOTO BY McLaren

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

The Nissan Kicks will start at P1.209-M in PH

New ‘proof of parking’ bill proposes 50k fine, revocation of LTO registration for violators

Even the packaging these sneakers come in impresses. They’re sold in a drawer-style box wrapped in metallic orange foil Pull the shoes out, and you’re greeted by an illustration of the iconic McLaren F1.

McLaren’s design director Goran Ozbolt seems happy with the end product of his brand’s latest collaboration. He says putting a pair of HySpeeds on is “like stepping into a McLaren,” adding that the shoes are “all about optimizing performance, agility, and speed.”

Like stepping into a McLaren? Okay, we wouldn’t go that far. It is apparent, however, that McLaren and APL have put a lot of effort into this release. You would hope so, considering a pair of HySpeeds will set you back $450 (over P25,000). Worth it?

Continue reading below ↓

More photos of the McLaren HySpeed sneakers:

PHOTO BY McLaren

PHOTO BY McLaren

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY McLaren

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.