Is the Yamaha Neo’s electric scooter’s 37km base range enough for Filipino riders?

Opting for two wheels instead of four is one way to offset the rising cost of fuel. But to be honest, with the way prices at the pump are rising, we reckon plenty of riders’ pockets’ are hurting as well.

Makes you kind of wish there were more offerings available for riders looking to join the electric revolution, eh? Frankly, something like the new Yamaha Neo’s electric scooter would be an ideal fit around these parts.

PHOTO BY Yamaha

Initially only launched in the European market this month, the Japanese motorbike manufacturer says its availability in Southeast Asia is in the cards, too. It comes equipped with an electric motor that does 2.5kW and 136Nm of torque, and carries a starting price tag of €3,099 (around P177,000).

The quirky and futuristic design is one that we think will resonate with local buyers, and it comes with practical features like a 27-liter storage compartment under the seat and an intuitive LCD instrument cluster. Full LED lighting is also nice, and Yamaha says the scooter will operate at an ultra-quiet 55db from seven meters away.

Perhaps the only question mark at first glance is the range. It comes with a removable 50.4v lithium-ion battery as standard, which gives it a maximum cruising range of 37km. The brand provides the option of purchasing a second 8kg battery, though.

PHOTO BY Yamaha

Frankly, 37km seems sufficient for the urban setting. It should be more than enough for most people’s daily routine. Getting to and home from the office, quick grocery runs at the local supermarket—that kind of stuff.

Yamaha is hoping to sell at least 10,000 units of the Neo’s in Europe annually. Do you think something like this would be a hit here in the Philippine market?

PHOTO BY Yamaha

PHOTO BY Yamaha

