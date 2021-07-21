BMW motorcycles will soon come equipped with Marshall sound setups

A motorcycle manufacturer with a reputation for producing some of the best retro bikes in the business, and a company known for classic speaker designs—not bad as far as partnerships go if you ask us.

BMW has just announced that it has inked a partnership with British sound specialist Marshall Amplification that will see the latter helping develop Motorrad sound systems long term, most especially for the German company’s heritage offerings.

Details surrounding exactly what products will benefit from this deal remain scarce, but we reckon Marshall’s penchant for making some of the most stylish cans in the industry should mesh well with the vibe BMW goes for with its old-school offerings. In a statement, BMW said it was ready to bring its sound systems to new heights with Marshall’s help.

“To ensure that beats and basses perfectly complement the ear while riding, BMW Motorrad has long been engaged in intensive development work on its sound systems,” the company said.

“With its now agreed long-term partnership with world-renowned British company Marshall Amplification, the innovation and quality of BMW Motorrad sound systems are set to reach new heights,” it added.

Would you have gone with a different brand if you were BMW? Let us know which ones you’d choose over Marshall, if any, in the comments.

