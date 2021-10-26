This electric motorcycle folds into a compact box that can fit under a table

We’ve seen many alternative mobility solutions over the past few years, but this has got to be one of the most interesting propositions we’ve come across in quite a while.

This is the Tatamel bike from Japanese company Icoma. It’s a quirky folding electric motorcycle specifically designed to address the parking problem people regularly face in congested urban spaces.

The Tatamel is compact enough to fit underneath an office table, and the wheels make it very portable and allow it to stand upright without a problem. It folds cleverly into a luggage-like box with minimal dangling parts, making it easier to store compared to most folding bicycles.

The bike’s actual dimensions are 1,230mm x 1,000mm x 560mm. When folded, it stands 700mm long, 680mm tall, and 260mm wide.

The standard Tatamel’s design features wooden side panels that give it a stylish look. We reckon if you placed this in your living room, most people would mistake it for some weird-looking furniture.

The design also allows for various customization options, and owners can even spec their units with LED screens in place of the wood panels if they wish.

The Tatamel is powered by a lithium-iron phosphate battery. It has an estimated range of about 50km and a maximum speed of 40kph. Those are pretty modest figures, but if you think about it, you wouldn’t really need to go that far or fast when you’re simply moving around a place like Metro Manila.

The bike is also equipped with footpegs, a kickstand, a headlight, signal lights, and front and rear suspension. There’s also a built-in socket for charging devices as well. If you want to see more of the Icoma Tatamel, you can check out the clip below.

What do you guys think of this electric two-wheeler? Would you use something like this if it were locally available?

