The MMDA Motorcycle Riding Academy will open on September 27

Waiting to take courses at the MMDA Motorcycle Riding Academy? You don’t have to wait long from now—the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority has confirmed that the facility is set to open on September 27, 2023.

“The Motorcycle Riding Academy will provide riders formal training on both theoretical and practical aspects of motorcycle riding, as well as basic emergency response training,” the agency said in a press release. “The Academy aims to provide riders with basic training on handling motorcycles, road courtesy and discipline, and following traffic rules.”

PHOTO BY MMDA on Facebook

The Motorcycle Riding Academy will be located on Meralco Avenue in Pasig City, in a vacant lot owned by the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS). The two-day training course will be completely free of charge—participants only need to bring their own helmet and personal protective gear. Each training batch will have 100 participants.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Driver’s licenses that expired from April 3 this year are valid until April 2, 2024

Toyota’s Raptor-fighter has arrived: 2024 Hilux GR-S now in PH priced at P2.166-M

Apart from actual motorcycle riding skills, the course will also include lectures on road traffic rules and regulations, safety laws, and riding courtesy. This is timely given the renewed attention to cases of road rage following several viral incidents. In addition, the training course also aims to lessen motorcycle-related road crashes, of which there were 26,599 incidents in 2022, based on Metro Manila Accident Reporting and Analysis System. The report stated that 278 of these cases were fatal.

Ahead of the Motorcycle Riding Academy’s opening, the trainers have undergone a refresher course themselves, and motorcycle donations for use of participants have been received by the MMDA. Honda Philippines has also been tapped to provide technical assistance for the training course.