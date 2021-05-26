This is the new 503hp, 4WD BMW M4 Competition Convertible

As surely as night follows day, BMW has followed up the M4 Competition with this. This is the M4 Competition Convertible.

A perfect car for this rainy, royal throne of kings, then, this sceptered isle. We’ll start at the top. The freshly lobotomized M4 Competition features what BMW calls a ‘panel bow’ soft top, said to combine rigidity with the appeal of a fabric roof. It’s 40% lighter than the metal roof on the last M4 cabrio, and can be opened and closed in just 18sec at speeds of up to 50kph.

Said lobotomy has necessitated the deployment of the usual cabrio suspects: new underfloor bracing elements, an aluminum shear panel up front, and torsion struts at the back. Naturally, the M4 Comp Conv gets a bespoke double-joint spring strut front axle, and specially adapted axle geometry with a tuned steering ratio.

It gets the same four-wheel-drive setup optional on its M3 saloon and M4 coupe siblings, which means a rear-wheel bias, an active M diff, and the option of switching off the front axle to make it RWD. It also gets the same 3.0-liter turbo straight-six, developing the same 503hp and 649Nm of torque, matched to an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

All this power and torque and traction fuse to deliver a 0-100kph time of 3.7sec—just two tenths slower than the quoted times for the 4WD M3 and M4 coupe, and two tenths quicker than the RWD versions of both. BMW also reckons the cabrio will hit 200kph in 13.1sec, and ticking the ‘M Driver’s Pack’ box opens up the top speed to 280kph. Otherwise, it’s 249kph, obvs.

There are M carbon bucket seats inside—heated, too—lots of buttons to push, lots of leather, lots of red color accents, much standard equipment, and many, many options. BMW will start building them in July this year, and each car will start from £81,915 (P5.58 million).

Does the M4 cabrio better fit this precious stone set in the silver sea, or is the M3 Touring the car we’re really waiting for?

