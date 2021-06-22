Confirmed: You can get a Ford Ranger Raptor X in PH next month for P2.038-M

Remember those special-edition Ford Ranger Raptors that kept surfacing in different markets over the past few months? Well, it was only a matter of time before one arrived here.

Specifically, it’s Australia’s Ranger Raptor X—or Europe’s Ranger Raptor Special Edition—that’s on its way. Ford Philippines has just confirmed that the truck will be available in our market starting July 2021. Those of you who are interested, however, should take note that only 200 units of these will be sold throughout the year.

“The Ranger Raptor X leverages on the immense success of the Ranger Raptor in the market as we continue to boost our 4x4 truck lineup and reach a new group of performance pickup enthusiasts who are into aesthetic modifications,” shares Michael Breen, managing director of Ford Philippines.

PHOTO BY Ford

This latest addition to the American carmaker’s local truck lineup will still come with a 2.0-liter bi-turbo diesel engine under the hood—same as the ‘standard’ Ranger Raptor. This unit churns out 210hp and 500Nm of torque, and is mated to a 10-speed automatic gearbox.

The pickup will also come with a few accessories such as the red tow hooks up front and the extended sports bar out back. There are also exterior decals all around, and bits such as the door handles, bumper cover, tailgate handle, and fender vents have been given a matte black finish. Color options available include Arctic White, Conquer Gray, and Performance Blue.



We’ve also confirmed that the Ford Ranger Raptor X will sticker for P2,038,000. For context, the ‘regular’ Ranger Raptor is priced at P1,998,000. Whether or not these upgrades are worth the price bump is still up for debate.

What say you? Are these tweaks worth the extra dough? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Continue reading below ↓

