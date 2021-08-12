The Mini John Cooper Works GP Inspired Edition is now available in PH

Mini John Cooper Works GP Inspired Edition. That’s a pretty long name—but nowhere near as long as the list of add-ons and upgrades it gets over its non-JCW counterpart. We’ll get to that in a bit, but first? The price.

PHOTO BY Mini Philippines

Yes, the price. The hot hatch is now officially available in the Philippine market, and if you’re looking to stand out from the standard hatch, it’ll cost you.

The GP Inspired Edition carries a P3,990,000 price tag. Now, let’s get into what you’re getting for that sum.

PHOTO BY Mini Philippines

Underneath the hood is a 2.0-liter twin-turbo engine capable of 231hp at 5,200-6,200 rpm and 320Nm of torque between 1,450-4,800 rpm mated to an eight-speed Steptronic transmission. Familiar figures? That’s because the engine is the same as the third-generation Mini John Cooper Works GP.

PHOTO BY Mini Philippines

Outside, the vehicle gets contrasting colors and a ‘Melting Silver’ metallic roof to complement its Racing Grey finish. It also comes with a host of blacked-out components, like its hood scoop, door handles, fuel lid and headlight surrounds, and runs on 18-inch lightweight forged wheels with ‘GP’ hub caps.

PHOTO BY Mini Philippines

Inside, buyers are greeted by a familiar Mini interior featuring plenty of round design choices. There’s a good bit of seriousness thrown into the mix, though, thanks to a stealthy dark color scheme and some attractive red contrast stitching. John Cooper Works sports seats are wrapped in leather and features ‘GP’ badging—a treatment that makes its way to the steering wheel and shift paddles, too.

PHOTO BY Mini Philippines

Extras? Entertainment is coursed through a premium 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, there’s a convenient heads-up display to help you keep your eyes on the road, and a variety of safety and convenience packages including Mini’s Driving Assistant and Parking Assistant.

“Mini has a longstanding history in motor racing, and the John Cooper Works range draws on this experience to bring authentic racetrack flair to the road,” Willy Tee Ten, Mini Philippines and Autohub Group of Companies president said in a statement.

PHOTO BY Mini Philippines

“The Mini John Cooper Works GP Inspired Edition packs on the essence of John Cooper Works, and we are very pleased to launch this highly-anticipated model here in the Philippines.”

So, tell us: Would you rather get this or the ‘standard’ Mini John Cooper Works GP? Let us know in the comments.

PHOTO BY Mini Philippines

PHOTO BY Mini Philippines

PHOTO BY Mini Philippines

PHOTO BY Mini Philippines

Mini

