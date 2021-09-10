You can now buy a Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 in PH for P7.76-M

Ford Philippines is bolstering its Mustang lineup with a new addition that many fans of the legendary nameplate can get excited about: the Shelby GT500.

The Shelby GT500 arrives in our market packing a 5.2-liter supercharged V8 engine that generates 760hp and 847Nm of torque, mated to a seven-speed Tremec dual-clutch gearbox. It’s equipped with Brembo brake calipers, a Magneride damping system for improved performance, and a Torsen limited-slip rear diff.

PHOTO BY Ford

Other features of this high-performance car include an electronic line lock function and launch control (for track use only), magnesium paddle shifters, and an active valve performance exhaust system with quad exhaust tips.

The Shelby GT500 also comes with creature comforts like Recaro leather seats with Miko suede trim, a dual-zone climate control system, a 12-inch digital instrument cluster, and an eight-inch infotainment system with smartphone connectivity.

PHOTO BY Ford

The new GT500 is available in all local Ford dealerships and stickers for P7,760,000. There are 11 color options available. The Twister Orange finish will cost an additional P15,000.

“The new Mustang Shelby GT500 is among Ford’s flagship performance vehicles with a proven race heritage,” said Ford Philippines managing director Michael Breen. “The new variant exudes unmistakable Mustang Shelby qualities and characteristics in an enhanced modern iteration as seen by its updated design, performance enhancements, and innovative features, giving Mustang enthusiasts something to get excited about.”

PHOTO BY Ford

Is this the muscle car you’ve been waiting for, or would you opt for the P7.89 million Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye instead?

