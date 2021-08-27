The new Shelby F-150 Super Snake is a 775hp monster that’s ready to hit the track

Shelby isn’t done toying around with the all-new Ford F-150 just yet. After the release of the Shelby F-150, the company now gives us this: the new F-150 Super Snake.

It’s still got a 400hp engine as standard with an optional 775hp supercharged V8, so expect it to have the same oomph as the Shelby F-150. This updated Super Snake, however, gets a completely new and adjustable suspension system that lowers the truck and plants it to the pavement. Just by looking at the photos, you’ll see the sheer difference in ride height, which we can only assume will drastically improve the Super Snake’s handling.

All that said, the F-150 Super Snake still shares a lot of exterior elements with its smaller Shelby sibling. There are also air intakes on the hood and front bumper here, and air-managed vents can be found on the fender flares and rear bumper cladding. This truck sits on new 22-inch Shelby chrome alloy wheels.

Inside, the F-150 Super snake gets a familiar cabin clad in two-tone black and red leather. There are carbon-fiber bits inside, as well as embroidered headrests, exclusive floor mats, and Billet racing pedals. One new addition here is the Super Snake badge on the center console lid.

If you opt for the 775hp V8, you’ll have to shell out $113,680 (P5.68 million). Downsizing to the non-supercharged Super Snake will cost you $105,708 (P5.29 million). As with most Shelbys, only a limited number of these will be built for the US, with a few headed to select locations in Europe.

Your thoughts on this muscle truck, Internet? Share your two cents in the comments.

