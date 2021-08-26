The Toyota Fortuner gets the GR treatment... again

Less than 24 hours after pulling the wraps off the new Hilux GR Sport, Toyota Motor Thailand has now unveiled the new Fortuner GR Sport. You can forget about that other Fortuner GR Sport in Indonesia because this one seems to be the better dressed-up SUV.

Thailand’s new Fortuner GR Sport is based on the top-of-the-line LTD variant, also known as the Legender in that market. While the changes aren’t major, this new one looks sportier, more aggressive, and a lot more handsome than before.

You’ll see the subtle tweaks on the front grille, the rear spoiler, the door handles, and, of course, the new 20-inch wheels. Gazoo Racing logos have also been fitted both up front and out back. Also, there are three color options to choose from—red, white, and black—and all of these feature a two-tone finish with a black top.

PHOTO BY Toyota

Inside, the Fortuner GR Sport gets a blacked-out interior accentuated by red contrast stitching and a few red trim. Gazoo Racing badges can also be seen on the steering wheel, the mats, and the seats. A GR badge can also be seen on the infotainment system upon startup.

As expected, however, the Fortuner GR Sport gets no mechanical upgrades. It’s still powered by the same 201hp, 500Nm 2.8-liter turbodiesel that we have here in our market.

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

So, what do you think? Would you like to see this arrive in our market alongside the Hilux GR Sport? Let us know in the comments.

