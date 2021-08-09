Would you take the Fortuner GR Sport over its TRD counterpart?

Toyota has been busy fitting Gazoo Racing parts in several of its models such as the Hilux, Vios, 86, Land Cruiser, and even the Avanza. And in case you haven’t seen it yet, the Fortuner has also been given the same treatment.

The Fortuner GR Sport is also available in the same market as that new beefed-up Avanza. It boasts aesthetic upgrades including a new front bumper spoiler, new LED headlamps, and new foglamp design. It also gets a new bumper spoiler out back as well as a Gazoo Racing badge. In addition, it sits on new alloy wheels and gets new GR side stickers.

As with most GR-S models, the Fortuner sees no changes under its hood. In Indonesia, it still comes with either a 2.7-liter turbocharged gasoline mill capable of 161hp and 242Nm or a 2.4-liter turbodiesel that generates 148hp and 400Nm. Both engine options come with a six-speed automatic ’box.

The Fortuner GR Sport also gets the same interior features like the nine-inch infotainment system, wireless charger, and power-adjustable seats. However, this new variant gets extra tech such as the dual-zone climate control, rear-seat entertainment system, electrochromic rearview mirror, and a 360-degree-view monitor.

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) actually brought in the Vios GR-S to our market, so does that mean there’s a chance this Fortuner GR Sport lands here, too? Also, would you pick this over a Fortuner sprinkled with TRD parts?

