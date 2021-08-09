Even the Toyota Avanza has received the GR treatment

It looks like Toyota is really going all out when it comes to expanding Gazoo Racing’s presence in its mass-market lineup.

First, the brand started off with performance cars—which makes perfect sense. Slowly, but surely, though, the GR badge has made its way to softer offerings like the Camry, Vios, and even kei cars. The latest Toyota to receive the GR treatment? The Veloz over in Indonesia, which you probably recognize as the Avanza.

Yes, the mild-mannered seven-seat MPV is now a GR vehicle—at least when it comes to aesthetics. Up front you’ll notice a new bumper, grille, and spoiler, as well as a neat new GR badge. The same treatment is applied for the rear, and the additions provide the vehicle with a relatively sportier appearance overall.

Other upgrades include new black alloy wheels and blacked-out side mirror housings. The dark theme is carried over inside, too, where you’ll find stealthy fabrics with red contrast stitching on the door panels and seats.

As you would expect with this type of release, no changes to the MPV’s performance have been made. The vehicle still packs either a 1.5-liter DOHC gasoline engine with 103hp and 136Nm of torque or a 1.3-liter gasoline with 95hp and 121Nm. You can get these mills paired with either a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic transmission.

Price starts at 221,400,000 Indonesian Rupiah (around P775,000). Well, there you have it. Something tells us the Avanza won’t be the last non-performance Toyota to get a GR release. Think Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) has something like this in store for local buyers, too? Let us know in the comments.

