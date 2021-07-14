There’s nothing subtle about the all-new Toyota 86 wrapped in GR parts

As if putting ‘GR’ in its sports car’s name wasn’t Gazoo Racing (GR) enough, Toyota’s now gone ahead and wrapped the all-new 86 in accessories courtesy of the new motorsport division.

If you’re among those who consider the next-gen 86’s appearance a tad too subtle, well, here’s your solution. There are two takes presented here: There’s the milder GR 86 Stylish Street Sport, and its gnarlier concept version, the GR Parts Concept (pictured above).

PHOTO BY Toyota

The GR Parts Concept features carbon fiber components, fenders 43mm wider than standard for larger tires, a massive rear wing, over-the-top front and rear diffusers, shiny new 19-inch forged aluminum wheels with ‘Y’ spokes, as well as a new sports exhaust “with a focus on sound.” Toyota doesn’t mention any specifics, but the brand says this thing features mechanical tuning, as well as reduced weight and improved aerodynamics that should help it on track.

PHOTO BY Toyota

As we said, the Stylish Street Sport is the more grounded GR 86 here. There’s still plenty to take in, though, such as new GR side skirts, diffusers, duct fins, side visors, and a clean new trunk spoiler. It also features suspension adjustments, new brakes, and 19-inch wheels similar to the GR Parts Concept’s. This one’s tuning, Toyota says, focuses more on handling and driving comfort.

PHOTO BY Toyota

Both are pretty neat looks for the vehicle, though it’s obvious which of the two you’ll prefer if you’re hoping to draw attention.

The all-new Toyota 86 packs a 2.4-liter flat-four engine with 232hp and 250Nm of torque. No word of a local release, yet, though. Would you like to see these add-ons made available in the Philippines when the car is finally launched here? Let us know in the comments.

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

