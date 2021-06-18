The Volkswagen Multivan Kombi is arriving in PH later this year

After the successful debut of the T-Cross, Volkswagen Philippines has its sights set on the launch of another big model: The Multivan Kombi.

The Kombi—also known as the Type 2—is arguably one of Volkswagen’s most iconic nameplates apart from the Beetle or even the Golf, and it’s become a cult classic we’ve grown to love. Today, the ‘Kombi’ name isn’t widely used anymore, but the vehicle lives on in VW’s lineup as a modern-day van.

According to VW’s latest announcement, the Multivan Kombi is set to be launched in the third quarter of 2021. That means we only have to wait three months at most before we finally see its arrival. We expect more details such as powertrain options to become available as we inch closer to the final date.

PHOTO BY Volkswagen

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Judging by the photos that Volkswagen Philippines sent us, though, it appears that the Multivan that’s set to land here isn’t the new model just yet. So if you were hoping that the stylish van you recently saw on this space was the one on its way, well, we’re sorry to burst your bubble.

Nonetheless, we’re sure a lot of people will find this news exciting, Kombi fans or not. What do you think of this one, readers? Do you like VW’s decision to bring in a new people-hauler?

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.