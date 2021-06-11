The Volkswagen Multivan is an impressive mix of style and utility

Vans come in all shapes, sizes, and brands. But here in the Philippines? There are only really a couple of them that stand out, including the Toyota Hiace, Nissan Urvan, and Hyundai Starex.

As with other segments outside of the midsize SUV, pickup, subcompact sedan, and crossover, pickings when it comes to vans are relatively slim around these parts. It’s not going to happen, but one model we’d like to see make an appearance locally is the Volkswagen Multivan.

The German carmaker just revealed the van for the European market, where it will be replacing the Caravelle and introducing a plug-in hybrid version. It’s also built on the manufacturer’s new MQB platform instead of the old Transporter.

There’s a lot to like here. Style-wise, the Multivan is quite the looker, especially in this two-tone gray and orange paint job. Together with the futuristic wheel designs and the intricate mesh on its face, the whole package is a playful look. We also dig the no-nonsense headlights and strong character lines running across its sides.

Two form factors will be available: One that measures 4,973mm long, and another that’s 5,173mm in length. There’s space for seven seats, and the five in the rear can be removed for additional storage room if needed. Passengers looking to work on the move will also be happy to know the van comes equipped with a multi-function table, and that the second row can be turned 180-degrees to create a conference-style setup.

Tech-wise, you get two main screens: A 10.25-inch display that takes the place of a conventional instrument cluster, as well as a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system. A heads-up display is also available if you want one, and you can pair the aforementioned touchscreen with a 14-speaker Harmon Kardon sound system.

And as for the engines? Conventionally powered units get either a 1.5-liter turbo with 134hp or a 2.0-liter turbo with 201hp. The hybrid version, meanwhile, runs on a 1.4-liter gasoline paired with a 85kW electric motor for 215hp.

See, it isn’t just sports cars or electric vehicles we’re missing out on here in the Philippines. What other van models would you like to be able to drive one day?

