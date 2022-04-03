Who here prefers the Alpina B4 Gran Coupe over the BMW M4?

The new Alpina B4 Gran Coupe is a rather big deal. It’s the first car that the stupendously cool German tuner has unveiled since the news broke that it’d been bought out by the BMW Group.

Happily, though, the ownership announcement a few weeks back stated that the current process—cars pre-assembled on BMW production lines before being sent to Buchloe for Alpina mods—will continue until the end of 2025, and the B4 Gran Coupe looks like it follows the original Alpina recipe to a tee.

The styling changes are subtle, featuring the classic 20-spoke Alpina wheels paired with new spoilers front and rear, some traditional graphics, and a fresh rear diffuser. That rear three-quarter is a particularly good angle, isn’t it?

The engine is based on the 3.0-liter twin-turbo straight-six S58 unit that’s found on the M4. However, like in the 3 Series-based B3 and B3 Touring, Alpina fits it with new air intakes, a high-performance cooling system and smaller turbos that work better at lower revs. In the B3 the result is 462hp, but a fancy new exhaust system means that the B4 Gran Coupe is putting out 488hp and a huge 729Nm of torque. That’s more power than a standard M4 (480hp) and more torque than an M4 Competition (649Nm). Lovely.

There’s rear-biased four-wheel drive, and the eight-speed auto gearbox has been beefed-up to deal with the extra poke. Alpina claims 0-100kph can be dealt with in 3.7sec, while top speed is up to 300kph.

There’s new Alpina sport suspension with bespoke springs and dampers, but don’t expect M4 levels of harshness—Alpina reckons on ‘lots of comfort for relaxed touring.’ That interior looks rather comfortable, too. Apparently, customers can spec pretty much any color of leather, while a special little plaque lets occupants know you’ve spent upwards of €91,800 (P5.23 million) on your modified four-door coupe.

More photos of the 2022 Alpina B4 Gran Coupe:

