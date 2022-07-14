Arctic Trucks’ version of the Isuzu MU-X looks absolutely menacing

We don’t know if it’s just the previous generation’s age, but the current version of the Isuzu MU-X looks way better than its predecessor.

It’s sleeker, more polished, and carries a more premium vibe, too. This isn’t to say the vehicle is no longer rugged, as it still definitely looks like it can go anywhere. But hey, there’s always room for improvement, right?

Say hello to the Arctic Trucks version of the Japanese midsize SUV—arguably the most badass take on the current-gen model since its release.

PHOTO BY Arctic Trucks

While no alterations have been made to what’s under the SUV’s hood, changes to the vehicle’s track and ride give it a leg up over the stock version in terms of off-road capability. You know, usual Arctic Trucks stuff.

The vehicle is now 185mm wider and 125mm taller, with an extra 43mm tacked onto the stock SUV’s ground clearance thanks to a lift kit. It runs on larger tires, and its track is wider by 125mm.

PHOTO BY Arctic Trucks

The new dimensions improve the vehicle’s approach and departure angles, and all this is achieved without any extra weight added while maintaining the model’s standard length. Oh, a snorkel is thrown in, and the speedometer has been adjusted to account for all these changes as well.

Not that it needs any breaking down on account of the images provided, but let’s get into the appearance anyway. There’s a new front bumper, larger wheel arches and fender flares threaded with anti-corrosion coating, as well as Arctic Trucks mud flaps. You’ll find the company’s branding all over the exterior.

Perhaps the only downside? A larger turning radius—so make sure you have somewhere spacious enough to park this thing in.

More photos of the Arctic Trucks Isuzu MU-X

PHOTO BY Arctic Trucks

PHOTO BY Arctic Trucks

PHOTO BY Arctic Trucks

PHOTO BY Arctic Trucks

PHOTO BY Arctic Trucks

