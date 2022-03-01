These two new BMW X5 models cater to China’s obsession with long wheelbases

The US market, when it comes to cars, loves all things big. The Philippines? Well, if it comes with seven seats, it’ll likely pique buyers’ interest. And China? Well, if we’re talking the People’s Republic, you just can’t go wrong with an extended wheelbase.

BMW knows the Chinese market well, and as such, is catering to local consumers with the release of two new X5 models with—you guessed it—extended wheelbases.

PHOTO BY BMW

This is the BMW X5 xDrive30Li and xDrive40Li, and they feature wheelbases that are 130mm longer compared to their US counterparts. Available in the Chinese market starting in April, these two new SUVs (which are both manufactured domestically, by the way) hope to snag buyers’ attention with extra room in the rear thanks to the extra aforementioned length.

The additional space also allows for an extra four degrees of tilt for the rear seats, which have been specifically designed for the Chinese market, and adding to the spacious vibe is a large panoramic sunroof and ambient lighting setup.

PHOTO BY BMW

Units come equipped with either a four- or six-cylinder BMW TwinPower turbocharged engine that sends power to all four wheels and comes paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Oh, and electronic dampers and a two-axle air suspension setup with automated self-leveling are there to keep things comfy, too, because what’s all that space worth if you’re bobbing up and down in your seat.

Frankly, we think extended wheelbases would be a hit here in the Philippines, too, if only our roads and parking slots had the room to accommodate a few extra millimeters. What do you think?

2022 BMW X5 xDrive30Li and xDrive40Li

PHOTO BY BMW

PHOTO BY BMW

PHOTO BY BMW

