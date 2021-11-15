Save the date: The diesel-powered Ford F-150 will be launched in PH on November 26

Ford Philippines announced a few months ago that the diesel-powered F-150 is on its way to our market. Now, we’ve finally received confirmation on the launch date: November 26, 2021.

The official invite didn’t contain any other pertinent details, though. So far, all we know is that it’s the F-150 Lariat Diesel that’ll be arriving. Also, if you try searching for the Ford Philippines website on Google, the hits will show that it’s a 4x4 variant.

The diesel unit under the hood will be a 3.0-liter Power Stroke V6, and the turbocharged engine will be capable of producing 250hp and 596Nm of torque. In the US, this powertrain comes mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission, which might be the same setup we’ll be getting.

Apart from all the questions on pricing and other specs, we’re also wondering if this would be based on the all-new F-150 that we didn’t get. Judging by the photos Ford has shown us so far, though, we might actually be getting this one.

Anyway, there’s less than a couple of weeks to go, so we reckon more details will be revealed as we move closer to the actual launch. Are you guys stoked?

