The all-new Ford Ranger will make its global debut on November 24

Getting tired of all the Ranger previews and teasers from Ford? Well, we might not have to deal with them much longer, as the American carmaker has finally announced the official reveal date of the next-generation truck: November 24, 2021.

Ford has yet to release official images of the truck minus all the camo, so the actual design is still a bit of a mystery to most of us. All we know is that it’ll get an entirely new front fascia that might now look a lot closer in terms of design to the F-150’s.

Ford says it has used a customer-centric approach to designing this Ranger, conducting more than 5,000 interviews and working with pickup owners throughout the globe to find out how customers actually use their trucks.

“As designers, we engaged with customers much earlier in the process, spent more time with them, and got more insights than ever before,” Ford Ranger chief designer Max Tran. “Interestingly, we found that no matter what market, our customers are doers. They like solving their own problems, and they like to feel confident in their truck… not just the way the vehicle functions but the way they feel when they’re driving it.”

We still don’t have specs, either, but we’re expecting quite a bit from this Ranger. Apart from testing the pickup through some of the toughest terrains in the world, Ford claims that its new truck will be the “smartest, most versatile, and most capable Ranger ever for customers in more than 180 markets around the world.” We hope it’ll live up to the hype.

Are you stoked for the big reveal? Time to mark your calendars, people.

