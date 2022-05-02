The all-new Ford Territory lands in Cambodia as a rebadged Equator Sport

When Ford first unveiled the new Equator Sport a few months back, we called it a “decent alternative to the Territory.” Well, to some extent, that’s what’s going to happen in some markets.

Over in Cambodia, Ford has provided a glimpse of the all-new Territory. One look and you’ll recognize how it’s basically a rebadged Equator Sport. This could well be a preview of what sort of next-gen Territory we’ll be getting in ASEAN.

Upon checking Ford Cambodia’s website, however, there seems to be no information about this new Territory just yet. That said, we know from the Equator Sport’s global debut that it packs a 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine that produces 170hp and 260Nm of torque. That’s a huge jump from the current Territory’s 141hp, 225Nm 1.5-liter powertrain.

In other aspects, like the interior, Cambodia’s new Territory should also get a plusher and more premium cabin with a plethora of black and blue trim. Of course, it’ll still get five seats, unlike its bigger Equator sibling.

The first Territory we saw in our market was a huge hit. Whatever new model will replace or succeed that will have big shoes to fill. Do you think this rebadged Equator Sport is something Ford Philippines should consider?

