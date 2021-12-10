The all-new GAC GS4 is now in PH with a P1.098-M price tag

It’s been a busy end of the year for GAC Motor Philippines. In the fourth quarter alone, the carmaker has already launched two new models in the GN8 Master’s Edition and the updated GS8. Now, it is unveiling yet another to end 2021: the new GS4.

The second-generation compact crossover debuts with much sportier styling than its predecessor. The shape of the front fascia is retained, but the new model gets a more aggressive-looking pair of headlamps and a V-shaped grille that tapers down onto the new front bumper. A gray garnish that accentuates the lower lip has been added, and the fog-lamp housings have been ditched in favor of new black plastic trim that further emphasizes the beefy look.

Also worth noting is that this new model is wider and taller than the old one, measuring 4,545mm long, 1,856mm wide, and 1,668mm tall with a 2,680mm wheelbase. That said, this one has a lower ground clearance than the crossover it replaces.

Similar to the exterior, the inside gets a complete overhaul. The dash, which is now adorned by an abundance of leather, features a completely different layout. The A/C vents are now found right above the knobs and controls, right underneath the touchscreen display.

The steering wheel, center console, and gearshift lever have all been given redesigns as well. More leather can be found on the side panels and the seats. This cabin can be had with a two-tone black and caramel brown colorway as pictured above, or with a blacked-out finish as seen in other images below.

The all-new GS4 also boasts a 3.5-inch instrument cluster and an eight-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay connectivity paired with a six-speaker setup. There’s cruise control available, as well as a high-performance cabin filter that keeps out 99.7% of small particles, common dust, and pollen.

Under the hood of the new GS4 is a 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine that generates 164hp at 5,000rpm and 270Nm of torque from 1,700-4,000rpm. The Euro 5-compliant unit produces 17hp and 35Nm more than the previous-gen model’s engine. This is mated to a six-speed Aisin gearbox.

Three drive modes are available: economic, manual, and sport. The vehicle is also equipped with ABS with EBD, traction control, a reversing camera with parking sensors, an electronic parking brake, and a tire-pressure monitoring system. A panoramic sunroof is also included in the package.

The price tag? The 2022 GAC GS4 stickers for P1.098 million. Do you think this can compete with the likes of the Ford Territory?

