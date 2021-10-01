The Genesis GV60 is a dinky 429hp electric crossover that can drift

Back in August, Genesis—Hyundai’s new luxury brand—gave us a glimpse of its first dedicated electric car, the GV60. And now it has furnished us with the first juicy details of its dinkiest crossover.

Let’s start with the big stuff. Based on the same e-GMP platform that forms the basis of the Hyundai Ioniq 5, all models get a 77.4kWh battery that can be charged from 10% to 80% full in just 18 minutes at 350kW. Its slow charging ability has been upped to 11kW, too, so less time spent plugged in at home.

PHOTO BY Genesis

There are three versions: rear-wheel-drive, all-wheel-drive, and all-wheel-drive infused with added performance. For rear-driven cars, that means a single motor delivering 225hp and 349Nm, and a maximum range of 450km. AWD models combine a 99hp front motor with a 215hp rear unit for a total of 314hp and 604Nm. Range drops to 400km.

As for the Performance edition, that gets a pair of full-fat motors for a grand total of 429hp, although torque remains unchanged. This has the least range of the three, topping out at 369km from full.

There’s also a Boost Mode that’ll give you access to all that power for 10sec at a time. Hit that button and you’re looking at 0-100kph in 4sec flat. And if that isn’t lairy enough for you, the GV60 also gets a Drift Mode for “drivers who are looking for a more dynamic experience,” as the Genesis literature puts it. And there we were thinking it a daft addition to a Golf R...

PHOTO BY Genesis

There’s plenty of intrigue beyond the raw numbers, too. Drivers can choose from three different soundscapes to be pumped into the cabin: Futuristic “symbolizes the direction of future mobility,” G-Engine is “soft and sporty,” and E-Motor adds engine noises based on speed and how far the accelerator pedal is buried into the carpet.

Probably more relevant is the Road Active Noise Control tech and sound-absorbing materials designed to keep things as quiet as possible inside; this is a luxurious, refined cruiser after all.

PHOTO BY Genesis

You can unlock the car via a face recognition camera hidden in the B-pillar, or failing that, you can store a digital key in your smartphone, which doesn’t even need to come out of your pocket for the GV60 to start.

Genesis says it’s been styled with ‘athletic elegance,’ and says this is its most extroverted car to date. But what do you think?

PHOTO BY Genesis

PHOTO BY Genesis

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

