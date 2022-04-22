The Haima 7X is here to take on the Avanza and Xpander; price tag set at P1.199-M

The 2022 Toyota Avanza and Mitsubishi Xpander aren’t the only newly introduced MPVs in town. If you’re open to Chinese brands, the Haima 7X might be worth checking out as well.

Haima’s seven-seater has arrived to take on not just mainstream Japanese offerings, but fellow Chinese-built models like the Maxus G50 looking to find their footing locally, too. The lone variant available starts at P1,199,000, but is currently available with a P100,000 introductory discount.

In terms of design, the 7X appears to have what it takes to keep up. It’s a stylish overall appearance with a nice flow from front to rear, and the face features a massive grille with an intricate design flanked by sleek swept-back headlights. It runs on 17-inch wheels and 170mm of ground clearance. The cabin is this vehicle’s main selling point, though.

The interior is covered in genuine leather, and there’s a large panoramic sunroof that helps give the cabin a roomier feel. There are plenty of A/C vents to go around, a decent amount of charging ports, and drivers are faced with a clean digital instrument cluster. Oh, and captain’s chairs are always a nice touch.

Under the hood of the Haima 7X MPV is a 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine capable of 162hp at 5,500rpm and up to 240Nm of torque between 1,800-4,000rpm. This comes paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. Driving features include a Sport Mode, electronic parking brake, tire pressure monitoring system, and hill descent assist.

We have to admit, this looks promising on paper. You can also say its price is somewhat within striking distance of the top-spec offerings from Japanese brands. Would you consider the Haima 7X?

