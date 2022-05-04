The electric version of the Honda HR-V in China has 510km of range

Earlier this month, proponents of vehicle electrification celebrated the lapse of the country’s Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act into law. The hope is that with this, significant strides can finally be made towards cleaning up local motoring.

One of the law’s main goals is to make EVs viable around these parts with incentives and exemptions. With this extra wiggle room, perhaps car brands may finally consider bringing in global EV modes for local buyers to consider. Like this one that’s recently been launched in China by Honda.

PHOTO BY Honda

If it looks familiar, that’s because it is. What you’re looking at is actually the electrified version of the Honda HR-V called the e:NS1 and e:NP1. They feature largely the same design as the small crossovers launched here, but with one major alteration: The face.

No grille here. Without the need to cool a traditional combustion engine, engineers could do away with it. Instead, you’ll find a flat face with no opening typical of many contemporary EVs.

The e:NS1 and e:NP1 are build on Honda’s e:N Architecture F, which features a dedicated frame, a single electric motor, and a large-capacity battery. How large of a battery are we talking about? Honda says these EVs will get 510km of range. Sound about enough, doesn’t it?

PHOTO BY Honda

Inside, these e:N Series models also feature a gargantuan 15.1-inch touchscreen infotainment display and Honda Connect 3.0. They also feature a new Driver Monitoring Camera that observes drivers for inattentive driving or drowsiness.

Honda says that these two EVs are the first of 10 e:N Series offerings slated to launch in China by 2027. Think there’s any chance these crossovers will arrive in the local setting?

