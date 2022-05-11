In the US, the Honda Odyssey now has a Sport variant

Minivans have come a long way since their humble days as pure family haulers. They’re getting more and more luxurious now, and some are even shifting their designs to look more like SUVs.

Sporty, though? That might still be a stretch. This isn’t stopping Honda from trying, equipping its Odyssey with a handful of exterior and interior enhancements to give the minivan a somewhat more energetic vibe.

Outside, the Japanese carmaker has opted for a stealthy appearance with blacked-out 19-inch wheels and a ton of gloss black trim. You’ll find the stuff on the grille, headlight and foglight surrounds, side mirrors, and pillars. Other than that, the vehicle looks like your standard Honda Odyssey.

PHOTO BY Honda

The dark theme gets carried over inside, albeit with some contrasting elements for a slightly livelier vibe. The black leather seats get sporty red stitching, and the same treatment is applied to the vehicle’s steering wheel. The pillars and headliner also come in black, while some red accent lighting on the dashboard and footwells cap the look off.

Overall, what defines a car’s sportiness is what’s hidden underneath the hood. In the case of the Honda Odyssey Sport, it’s a 3.5-liter V6 gasoline engine capable of 280hp and 355Nm of torque mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Other bits to note? Well, there’s the Honda Sensing safety features package, a one-touch moonroof, a power tailgate, and fold-flat second-row seats. Standard minivan stuff. Price is set at $41,210 (P2.15 million).

So, sporty or not? You be the judge.

