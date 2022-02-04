The all-new Kia Carnival will be launched in PH on February 17

Those of you searching for a brand-new ride that can fit the whole family might want to hold off for a bit longer, as Kia Philippines has finally revealed the local launch date of the all-new Carnival.

The South Korean car manufacturer has sent out invitations for the minivan’s Philippine launch on February 17. Nothing else has been revealed regarding the local specifications of the ‘grand utility vehicle,’ though.

For now, let’s talk about what we do know. The 2022 Kia Carnival features an overhauled aesthetic that provides the model with an exterior sort of akin to that of an SUV. Inside, there’s a relatively premium-looking environment.

ALSO READ:

We could doze off just looking at the all-new Kia Carnival’s interior

PHOTO BY Kia

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

While the vehicle is available in other markets with a variety of different seating configurations (including an 11-seater and one with the usual captain’s chairs in the second row), there’s been no indication yet of what exactly will be made available in our country.

Units in South Korea also come with three engine options: A 3.5-liter gasoline direct-injection (GDi) V6 mill with 290hp and 355Nm, a 3.5-liter multi-point injection V6 with 268hp and 332Nm, and a 2.2-liter Smartstream diesel capable of 199hp and 440Nm of torque.

We won’t have to wait much longer before we know exactly what we can get our hands on locally. Check our website on the date of the launch for more about the minivan’s official prices, specs, and variants. Save the date.

2022 Kia Carnival photos

PHOTO BY Kia Philippines

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Kia Philippines

PHOTO BY Kia Philippines

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.