PH launch of all-new Kia Carnival to take place in Q1 2022

As far as minivans go, the Kia Carnival has long been one of the most well-rounded packages in the segment. Its practical configuration and stylish appearance made it a sensible choice, and the South Korean car manufacturer built further upon this formula with the release of the all-new version in 2020.

Now, Kia Philippines has announced it will be bringing the latest-generation Carnival to the Philippine market. No exact launch date has been provided, but the company has confirmed that the vehicle is slated for a local introduction in the first quarter of 2022.

PHOTO BY Kia Philippines

Continue reading below ↓

Details remain non-existent regarding local specs and pricing, but Kia Philippines has shared a few things about the minivan and its feature set. Second-row seats with ottoman leg rests, power adjustment, and ventilation will be available. The same goes for a sunroof and an infotainment system with Apple Carplay and Android Auto compatibility.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

See Also

As we said, there’s still no word regarding specs. In its home market of South Korea, the Carnival is available with three engine options: A 3.5-liter direct-injection V6 with 290hp and 355Nm, a 3.5-liter multi-point injection V6 with 268hp and 332Nm, and a 2.2-liter diesel capable of up to 199hp and 440Nm of torque.

PHOTO BY Kia Philippines

Continue reading below ↓

Kia Philippines says more details regarding the all-new Carnival’s local launch will be made available soon. Is this something you’ll be checking out at a dealership when it comes out?

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.