The new Kia Soul has us hoping for the model’s PH comeback

The Kia Soul? Sure, the thing wasn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but it was still a bummer to see it leave the Philippine market and we still kind of miss the quirky little runabout to this day.

The good news is that the South Korean car manufacturer has just unveiled a new refresh for the Soul, and we’re kind of rooting for a local comeback now.

Does the new Soul make sense for our market? Will it sell well? If how the last Soul went out is any indication, the answer to both questions is probably no. But just look at the thing! For 2022, you’ll find a large new grille with a quirky new pattern, futuristic LED headlamps with daytime running lights, redesigned foglights, and new 17- or 18-inch wheels. Part sporty, part quirky—we dig it.

All the aesthetic enhancements Kia has applied here go perfectly with the Soul’s signature two-tone exterior color scheme, which is now available in a new Clear White/Surf Blue with Fusion Black combo.

Changes to the cabin are less extensive, but it’s still a top-notch environment. For starters, there’s a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system for you to play around with. Plenty of safety bits are available, too, including forward collision avoidance, lane keep assist, driver attention warning, and rear occupant alert.

Under the hood? Standard across the entire 2022 Kia Soul lineup is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine with 147hp at 6,200rpm and 179Nm of torque at 4,500rpm.

Given the current state of the local Kia lineup, a local release may be unlikely. Still, one car hope, right?

More photos of the 2022 Kia Soul:

