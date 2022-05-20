An eight-seat version of the Land Rover Defender is on the way

Land Rover has confirmed that it will reveal a giant, eight-seat version of the new Defender on May 31, 2022.

The extended Defender will be badged 130 and will join the 90, the 110 , and the commercial hardtop in the range. It’ll have three rows of seats with a 2-3-3 layout and all of the usual Defender off-road tech.

More as we have it, of course, but for now why not read about what happened when we got our hands on the Defender 110 S D240 and put it through its paces off the beaten path?

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

