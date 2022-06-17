Maserati PH brings in the powerful Levante Hybrid

After the Ghibli Hybrid, Maserati has brought in another option for local car buyers who want an eco-friendly vehicle. This time, it comes in a more practical package better suited for the Philippine setting.

We are talking about the brand’s SUV, the Levante. The vehicle is now available in the country in hybrid form, combining green motoring characteristics with the brand’s signature energy and style.

PHOTO BY Modena Motorsports

First, let’s talk about how you can tell this apart from its conventionally-powered counterparts. Nothing screams ‘hybrid’ like a few shades of blue thrown onto a vehicle, and in the case of the Levante, you’ll find it on the side air ducts, brake calipers, and C-pillar logo. There’s nothing like some hybrid styling to add to an already stylish package, right?

The same treatment gets carried over inside, where occupants will find popping blue contrast stitching on the Levante’s seats, dashboard, and door panels. The rest of the cabin flaunts a familiar stealthy look comprised mainly of dark premium material.

PHOTO BY Modena Motorsports

Of course, the meat of this launch is in the powertrain. The Maserati Levante hybrid runs on a 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine that works with a 48-volt hybrid system to produce a potent 325hp and 450Nm of torque that’s sent to all four wheels.

Those numbers aren’t far off from the Maserati Ghibli hybrid introduced to the country last year and will propel the SUV from 0-100kph in just six seconds. The setup is also good enough for a top speed of over 240kph, and shifting is handled by an eight-speed automatic transmission. Oh, and another advantage this unit has over its gas-guzzling counterpart? It’s lighter and also features better weight distribution thanks to its battery being built into the rear.

PHOTO BY Modena Motorsports

No price has been provided by the manufacturer yet. But if you’re interested, you can get in touch with the brand’s official Philippine distributor Modena Motorsports to inquire. So, this or the gasoline version?

More photos of the 2022 Maserati Levante Hybrid

PHOTO BY Modena Motorsports

PHOTO BY Modena Motorsports

PHOTO BY Modena Motorsports

PHOTO BY Modena Motorsports

PHOTO BY Modena Motorsports

PHOTO BY Modena Motorsports

PHOTO BY Modena Motorsports

PHOTO BY Modena Motorsports

