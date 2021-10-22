Mazda PH launches mild-hybrid versions of the 3 and the CX-30

Mazda Philippines dropped a big announcement today as it revamps its roster with the 2022 Mazda Premium Collection. The revised lineup now features four new offerings: mild-hybrid versions of the 3 and the CX-30, and the refreshed 2 and the CX-3. Let’s take a look at the hybrids first.
The new e-Skyactiv-G M Hybrid system is made up of a 2.0-liter four-cylinder Skyactiv-G engine assisted by a 24V hybrid lithium-ion battery mated with a DC/DC converter, an integrated starter generator, and a regenerative friction brake coordination system. It produces a total of 162hp and 213Nm of torque and is similar to the setup found in the mild-hybrid MX-30 in Japan.
In addition to the new hybrid setup, the entire Mazda 3 range also gets a few upgrades. The Sedan and Fastback Elite variants now get new full-black leather seats, while the 12-speaker Bose sound system now comes as standard. These non-hybrid variants are powered by a familiar 2.0-liter engine that churns out 153hp and 200Nm of torque.
“The 2022 Mazda3 symbolizes Mazda’s aspirations to be a vehicle manufacturer that aims to create a lasting bond between driver and car while being responsible stewards to both the Earth and Society,” says Mazda Philippines president and CEO Steven Tan. “With the introduction of e-Skyactiv-G M Hybrid technology, our customers can now help contribute to Mazda’s long-term goals and share in its philosophy as they enjoy an even more engaging and luxurious drive.”
As for the CX-30 M Hybrid, this new variant retains the crossover’s extra tech and niceties. The i-Activsense features such as adaptive cruise control, lane-departure warning with lane-keep assist, and rear cross-traffic alert are still available. The 12-speaker Bose setup and 360-degree-view camera are also equipped here.
“For 2022, the Mazda CX-30 moves up to deliver an even more efficient and well-rounded driving experience,” adds Tan. “In line with Mazda’s global initiatives, we see the introduction of the 2022 CX-30 e-Skyactiv-G M Hybrid as the first step for us to participate and be relevant partners in achieving the brand’s goals. All while keeping with the high- level of quality and premium finish our customers have come to expect from Mazda.”
The new Mazda 3 M Hybrid stickers for P1,695,000, while the non-hybrid goes for P1,495,000 (both SRPs apply to both Fastback and Sedan versions). The new CX-30, meanwhile, comes with a P1,990,000 price tag. What do you think of these new arrivals, readers?
