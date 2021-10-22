The refreshed Mazda 2 Hatchback and CX-3 are now in PH

We’ve already run through the new hybrid offerings in Mazda Philippines’ lineup, so it’s time to get the lowdown on the gasoline-powered models that just received new faces.

First up is the updated Mazda CX-3. This new crossover is different from the one launched in Japan in 2020 with the new 1.5-liter SkyActiv-G engine. Our version retains its 2.0-liter gasoline powertrain that churns out 148hp and 195Nm and is mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox. The new CX-3 also retains its exterior look.

PHOTO BY Mazda

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Mazda

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The majority of the changes can be seen inside the cabin, where it sports new black leatherette seats in the Sport variant and white leatherette seats with tan Grand Luxe cushions in the Elegance trim.

Apart from the addition of a second variant, the CX-3 also gets a new Mazda Connect infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and a seven-speaker Bose audio setup. The 2022 models also boast a smart keyless entry system and a reversing camera with rear parking sensors.

Continue reading below ↓

“The Mazda CX-3 is a fun and practical urban crossover for many of our discerning customers,” says Mazda Philippines president and CEO Steven Tan. “Now, we have made it a more well-rounded offering with comfort, convenience, and safety features that enhance the total driving experience.”

PHOTO BY Mazda

PHOTO BY Mazda

Continue reading below ↓

Capping off the list of new introductions is the refreshed Mazda 2, which is now only available as a five-door. The Mazda 2 Hatchback sports new LED daytime running lights up front and sits on 16-inch black alloy wheels. Inside, it gets leather seats with a dark blue finish.

The 2 retains its 1.5-liter SkyActiv-G gasoline mill that’s capable of 108hp and 142Nm. It receives several tech upgrades, including wireless Apple CarPlay, smartphone mirroring, and a wireless charging pad. It is also equipped with i-Activsense features such as lane-departure warning, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert.

PHOTO BY Mazda

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Mazda

The refreshed CX-3 comes with a P1,490,000 price tag for both variants, while the Mazda 2 Hatchback stickers for P1,195,000. These complete the 2022 Mazda Premium Collection.

“Mazda’s journey to premium continues into 2022. We are committed to raising the standards of design, quality, performance, environmental sustainability, and safety in every vehicle category we are present in,” shares Tan. “The 2022 Mazda Premium Collection lets our exclusive clientele create an even more lasting bond with their cars as they experience only the finest products and services they deserve.”

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.