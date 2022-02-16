Mazda PH adds new colors, tech, and variants to MX-5 lineup

Fresh off the launch of the new Mazda CX-9 last month, Mazda Philippines is now updating its lineup with yet another new model: the updated MX-5.

For 2022, the Miata retains its 2.0-liter Skyactiv-G gasoline engine that generates 181hp at 7,000rpm and 205Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. This powertrain is mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox with Sport mode or a six-speed manual. The roadster also still comes with i-Activsense safety tech which includes adaptive LED headlamps, smart city brake support, and lane-departure warning.

PHOTO BY Mazda

The biggest mechanical change to the new model is the addition of Kinematic Posture Control (KPC). This tech unique to the MX-5 optimizes the car’s driving capabilities by applying a slight braking force on the inner rear wheel under high G-force cornering. It then suppresses body roll and stabilizes the posture of both driver and passenger.

Mazda Philippines is also adding soft-top versions of the MX-5 Club Edition, a first since the variant’s introduction in 2018. These new additions will come fitted with signature Recaro sport bucket seats, lightweight 17-inch BBS forged wheels, and Bilstein sports dampers.

The 2022 MX-5 can now also be spec’d with Terracotta Nappa leather seats as well as a new Platinum Quartz Metallic finish.

PHOTO BY Mazda

PHOTO BY Mazda

“With over close to 1,000 examples sold by our distributorship since 2014, The Mazda MX-5 continues to be a popular and highly regarded sports car in the Philippines,” Mazda Philippines president and CEO Steven Tan. “Mazda’s lightweight, open-top formula as seen on the MX-5 has consistently been realized for more than 30 years. But we believe there is still room to involve the driver even more and enhance the emotional bond with his car. That is why we are continuing to elevate this already unique driving experience with the introduction of new features and owner-initiated options that will make future MX-5 owners even happier and fulfilled.”

The 2022 Mazda MX-5 is now available in the Philippines. Customers can also place their orders through the Build Your MX-5 online portal to avail of Mazda Philippines’ five-year free service plan. This covers periodic maintenance services costs for up to five years or 100,000km (whichever comes first) at either six-month or 10,000km intervals.

What do you think of the updated Miata? For all the prices, you can check out the list below. Scroll on for more photos as well.

2022 Mazda MX-5

Mazda MX-5 Soft-top 2.0L Skyactiv MT Black – P2,020,000 Mazda MX-5 Soft-top 2.0L Skyactiv MT Red – P2,230,000 Mazda MX-5 Soft-top 2.0L Skyactiv AT – P2,230,000-P2,280,000 Mazda MX-5 RF 2.0L Skyactiv MT – P2,330,000-P2,370,000 Mazda MX-5 RF 2.0L Skyactiv AT – P2,400,000-P2,440,000 Mazda MX-5 Soft-top Club Edition 2.0L Skyactiv MT – P2,580,000 Mazda MX-5 Soft-top Club Edition 2.0L Skyactiv AT – P2,630 Mazda MX-5 RF Club Edition 2.0L Skyactiv MT – P2,720,000 Mazda MX-5 RF Club Edition 2.0L Skyactiv AT –P2,790,000

PHOTO BY Mazda

PHOTO BY Mazda

PHOTO BY Mazda

