The AMG-fied Mercedes-Benz EQS is a 750hp, 1,018Nm super sedan

AMG describes this EQS 53 4Matic+ as its first-ever battery-electric production model. Merc SLS AMG Electric Drive, anyone? Well, they only made nine of those experimental supercars in the end, and you’ll be pleased to know that this EQS has even more power, despite a two-motor disadvantage.

Yep, the quad-motor SLS made 740hp and 999Nm of torque, but opt for the AMG Dynamic Plus package on your new EQS 53 and you’ll get a mighty 750hp and 1,018Nm of torque when you pop it into ‘Race Start’ mode. That means 0-100kph in 3.4sec if you’ve got at least 80% charge remaining, and a top speed of 250kph.

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

The standard AMG-ified EQS gets 648hp and 949Nm of torque. Should be plenty, and you’ll still get from 0-100kph in 3.8sec.

The folks in Affalterbach have upped the power figures by fitting new performance-oriented motors, with the most powerful one on the rear axle and the AWD system sending more torque to the rear when in Sport or Sport+ modes.

There’s AMG-specific cooling, too, plus a similar air suspension to the one you’ll find in the AMG GT 4-Door, and high-performance brakes with the option of upgrading to carbon ceramics.

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

There are three levels of regenerative braking and—as with the standard EQS—the battery has a usable capacity of 107.8kWh. AMG thinks you’ll get between 525km and 580km of range from that—although probably not if you’re using the Race Start function at every set of lights. Comfort mode optimizes your range and 200kW charging means you can top up with 300km in 15 minutes.

This is supposed to be a full-fat AMG, of course, so sound is rather important. On that front, you get special loudspeakers, ‘shakers,’ and a sound generator to create something called the AMG Sound Experience. Shouty. We’ll reserve judgment on that until we experience it.

The EQS’s rear-wheel steering is still present and correct, as is the glorious-looking Hyperscreen inside. That remains almost as standard but with a few extra AMG-specific screens. You also get sports seats in there and a napa-leather-covered wheel.

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

The exterior retains its impressive 0.23 drag coefficient despite the addition of a larger rear spoiler, that AMG-specific grille, and 21- or 22-inch alloy wheels.

AMG says the EQS 53 is “tailor-made for car enthusiasts who are looking for a combination of innovative electric mobility in a luxurious ambience, coupled with sportiness and agile driving dynamics.” Not looking for much, then.

Thoughts on an electric AMG super-sedan, folks?

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

