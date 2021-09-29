You can now drive home the all-new Mercedes-Benz S-Class for P17,890,000

The wait is over. Auto Nation Group, the country’s official Mercedes-Benz distributor, has launched the all-new S-Class in the Philippines. The luxury sedan with all the bells and whistles carries a P17,890,000 price tag, but for that sum, you’re getting what’s easily one of the poshest offerings in the entire market.

Units come equipped with a 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine capable of 435hp and up to 520Nm of torque mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission. This setup sends power to all four wheels via the vehicle’s 4Matic all-wheel-drive system, and the sedan runs on an air suspension that should dampen most of what our roads have to throw at it.

PHOTO BY Auto Nation Group

This thing’s performance, though, comes second to its style and interior. This version builds on the familiar S-Class luxury sedan look while building on it with a handful of exterior enhancements.

First off, the lighting units have been upgraded. The headlights now feature a new three-dot design, while the taillights come in a two-piece format with a 3D-like appearance. There’s a large grille with a minimalist design that lends the sedan a dominating presence, and it runs on 21-inch AMG wheels.

PHOTO BY Auto Nation Group

Once you step inside, you’re greeted by only the finest appointments the brand has to offer. The rear executive seats come wrapped in premium Nappa leather and feature electronic adjustment, leg rests, and a massage function. There’s ambient lighting, and the vehicle’s A/C system comes with ionization and a fragrance feature as well. There’s even a refrigerated compartment in the back for keeping drinks cool.

And on the tech side, passengers sitting in the rear can control vehicle functions with a tablet nestled in the armrest, and are faced with a pair of 11.6-inch touchscreen displays. The dashboard gets a large 12.3-inch touchscreen display, and music is played through a Burmester 3D sound system equipped with 15 speakers. Standard driving assist features include Active Distance Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Brake Assist, and Active Parking Assist.

PHOTO BY Auto Nation Group

“The new S-Class has undergone the most extensive refinement process in the history of Mercedes-Benz,” Frankie Ang, the distributor’s chief operating officer, said in a statement. “The brand did to the new S-Class what it does best – putting the customers in the center.”

The sevent-generation S-Class is already available for viewing at Mercedes-Benz EDSA-Greenhills, Bonifacio Global City, Alabang, and Cebu. Planning to check this car out any time soon?

PHOTO BY Auto Nation Group

PHOTO BY Auto Nation Group

PHOTO BY Auto Nation Group

PHOTO BY Auto Nation Group

PHOTO BY Auto Nation Group

PHOTO BY Auto Nation Group

