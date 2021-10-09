The turbocharged MG ZS just landed, but would you rather wait for this EV version?

Remember the speculations last year that the MG ZS EV could be making its way to our market? That hasn’t happened so far, but the latest update we have for you is that MG’s electric-powered subcompact crossover has been updated for 2022, with a new 72kWh long-range battery bumping the car’s range up to a very attractive 440km. That’s a big leap up from the old version’s 262km figure.

There’s a smaller 51kWh alternative coming next year, too: That’ll return a very respectable 319km on paper, no doubt offering a cut-price route into a car that’s already cheaper than chips in places where it’s being sold.

The design of the ZS EV has also been overhauled, with the most noticeable change being the real front grille swapped out for a fake, stamped-effect one. Better for aero, apparently, and it houses a new charging port that itself contains a four-stage lighting system so you can check charging progress at a glance.

LED headlights, daytime running lights, new rear bumper, and fresh wheels are the other headline alterations.

Both Type 2 and CCS charging are supported. Plug in at home and you’ll max out at 7kW, delivering a full charge in 10.5 hours. Find a service station with a rapid DC supply and you’ll be capped at 76kW, enough to get you on your way again in 42 minutes.

Inside, there’s a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen with new graphics and—according to MG—better functionality, and there’s a new instrument cluster, too. Wireless smartphone charging is supported, but only on the top-spec trim; entry-level cars make do without.

MG also claims its iSMART connectivity is ‘state-of-the-art,’ which would be fine if features like remote control over climate settings, security, and charging hadn’t already appeared years ago on dozens of other models. Still, it’s got them, and that’s good. Another thing it’s got is a seven-year warranty, which puts everyone else bar Kia to shame. Prices for the UK will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

As for us, the turbocharged MG ZS T was very recently launched here, priced at P1,158,888. More on that here. The turbo version is the more logical choice for the local market, but is the ZS EV something you’d prefer to wait for?

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

