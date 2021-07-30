All-new Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV to deliver more power, better range, and 7 seats

Mitsubishi has a tall task ahead of it after announcing its intent to cut its carbon emissions by 40% within the decade. If what the Japanese carmaker has revealed so far regarding the all-new Outlander PHEV is any indication, then it appears it’s more than up to the challenge.

The brand has revealed a few new tidbits of information about its upcoming plug-in hybrid, perhaps the most notable of which is a timeline for release. According to Mitsubishi, the Japanese market will be the first to get the SUV in the latter half of the 2021 fiscal year. That’s between October this year to March 2022.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

The next-gen Outlander PHEV will also supposedly pack more powerful motors and larger batteries, with Mitsubishi promising more performance and a longer range. It’s also being built on a new platform and will feature an “optimized” three-row layout with seven seats. Nice.

Currently, the Outlander PHEV is available in the Philippines with a 2.4-liter in-line-four engine capable of 128hp and 199Nm that works with a front motor that does 60kW and 137Nm, and a rear one with 70kW and 195Nm. Price? P2,998,000.

Good power, good range, and, perhaps most important, seven seats? With the right price, the upcoming Outlander PHEV sounds like something that would appeal to a wide Filipino audience. Think it has a shot at convincing locals to go green if it gets launched here?

