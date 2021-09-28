Should Nissan PH consider revamping its van lineup with the Townstar?

Nissan just revamped its light commercial vehicle (LCV) lineup in Europe, and we’re starting to think the carmaker should consider doing the same in our market. You may recall that we once floated the idea when the new NV300 came out.

Headlining the new roster is the all-new Townstar, Nissan’s compact van that now replaces the e-NV200. It comes available with both electric and petrol powertrains and can be had as cargo or passenger vans.

PHOTO BY Nissan

Continue reading below ↓

The Townstar features NV300-like styling, and the fully electric variant sports Kumiko patterns on the front grille and headlamps similar to the Nissan Ariya. The gasoline-powered ones, meanwhile, get an interlock-patterned grille with vents on the front fascia for better airflow.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Townstar passenger vans get refined seat and door trims inside the cabin, with a modernized dashboard and center console. The cargo van versions, meanwhile, get up to 775 liters of space and 60/40 barn doors out back.

PHOTO BY Nissan

Continue reading below ↓

The electric powertrain on the Townstar consists of a 44kWh battery powering an electric motor that generates 245Nm and provides an estimated 285km of range. As for the gasoline unit, it comprises a 1.3-liter engine capable of 130hp and 240Nm of torque.

Nissan’s new van also comes with a host of safety features such as side wind assist and trailer sway assist, intelligent emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, hands-free parking, and intelligent cruise control. A 360-degree-view monitor is also available to aid with parking.

Other niceties include a 10-inch digital instrument cluster, an eight-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and a built-in wireless charger.

PHOTO BY Nissan

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Nissan

As it streamlines its commercial vehicle portfolio in the region, Nissan has also rebranded the NV300 as the Primastar and the NV400 as the Interstar for the European market.

“By introducing the all-star LCV lineup, Nissan will continue to support business owners, today and for years to come. With versatile conversion options the refreshed offering provides a solution to many business challenges,” said Nissan Europe LCV and corporate sales director Emmanuelle Serazin. “From the large tailor-made Interstar van, to the versatile and convenient mid-size Primastar and compact, innovative all-new Townstar, we’re listening to our customers and remain committed to addressing their evolving needs.”

Continue reading below ↓

If you would have your way, would you prefer seeing these vans in Nissan Philippines’ stable?

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.