The Ora Good Cat is a new EV in Thailand with a P1.49-M price tag

‘Affordable’ and ‘electric vehicle’ are words that don’t exactly go together here in the Philippines. Local adoption simply has not reached that kind of level yet, with supposedly mass-market EVs like the Nissan Leaf still going for a relative premium compared to other countries.

With this in mind, at what point would you guys would consider an EV affordable? Does P2 million sound reasonable? How about P1.75 million?

If your answer hovers around P1.5 million, then something like the Ora Good Cat might appeal to you. The vehicle was recently launched by Great Wall Motor with a relatively attainable 989,000 Thai baht (a smidge under P1.5 million) starting price.

PHOTO BY Great Wall Motor

For that amount, you’re getting an electric motor capable of 141hp and up to 210Nm that results in a top speed of 152kph. The brand is also claiming an impressive 500km range. Also, higher-end units get advanced safety features like adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree camera, and tech called the Wisdom Dodge System that lets the car maintain a safe distance from nearby vehicles during overtakes.

Perhaps this thing’s main appeal, though, is its form factor. It’s a relatively stylish hatchback with a 2,650mm wheelbase and a vibe that matches its name. Top-spec variants also get niceties like larger 18-inch wheels instead of 17-inch ones, a panoramic sunroof, and a wider variety of exterior colors to choose from.

Yes, we know that P1.5 million for a modest EV from a relatively unknown brand isn’t exactly the deal of the century. But at least that market has options, right? When do you think EV prices will come down around these parts? Let us know in the comments.

